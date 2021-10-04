'Extended' delays likely after depression forms on US 19 in Homosassa

Both northbound lanes are closed to traffic.

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — There will be nobody heading north on a stretch of U.S. Highway 19 in Citrus County after a large depression opened up in the road.

Both northbound lanes are closed near S. Oakridge Drive, according to the sheriff's office. Crews are redirecting traffic amid work to fix the road, which may be best to head east on W. Cardinal Street and travel northward.

"Please expect extended delays as the Department of Transportation is responding to fix the roadway," the sheriff's office said.

Soundbound traffic on U.S. 19 remains unaffected.