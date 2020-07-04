HOMOSASSA, Fla. — You'll need to use some extra caution if you're on US 19 in Homosassa.

Both southbound lanes of the highway are closed from south of Jump Court to just north of Faust Lane due to a depression that has grown in the area.

Authorities say traffic has been put into a "two-way" pattern for the time being. Until further notice, all cars will share the northbound lanes -- divided into one lane in each direction -- from Jump Court to Homosassa Trail.

Repairs are underway.

