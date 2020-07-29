Deputies: Missing Citrus County child found, father arrested on child sex crimes charge

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says Rapheal Malik Akbar Arnold, 32, was wanted for sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A man wanted out of the greater Tampa Bay area for sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 was arrested by the United States Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

A warrant was issued for Rapheal Malik Akbar Arnold, 32, on July 16 related to his charges.

That's when the U.S. Marshals Task Force got word he'd be traveling in a tractor-trailer later in the week and kept an eye out for him, according to a release.

On July 25, Arnold was spotted and stopped by state troopers while traveling along a North Carolina highway. In his tractor-trailer deputies say was his 5-year-old son who was reported missing out of Florida.

"Our agency owes the arrest of this violent fugitive and the safety of this 5-year-old child to our regional task force partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. "Their efforts, combined with our local intelligence, led to the safe apprehension of this fugitive, and more importantly, the locating of this missing child."

Arnold was arrested and is held without bond pending his extradition to Florida. His son was turned over to the Rutherford County Department of Social Services.

