Floral City barricaded person in custody after standoff

The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Cameron Stanhope was arrested.

FLORAL CITY, Fla. — A man barricaded inside a Floral City home with a gun was arrested after a standoff with deputies, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in an update.

The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Cameron Stanhope was taken into custody. He will be arrested on his Ohio warrant for theft, criminal use of personal identification and illegal use of credit card.

Local charges are also pending, the agency explains.

"Thank you to our community for your patience during this critical incident. We are pleased to report the peaceful resolution of this situation and that all of our deputies will be returning home safely," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities responded to a residence earlier Monday morning off of S. Brookwood Terrace to serve an arrest warrant. Once they arrived, Stanhope reportedly retrieved a gun and locked himself inside the home.

No one else was inside the home with him, the agency explains.