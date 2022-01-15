Deputies shoot, arrest man accused of killing person during home invasion

The man's condition was not released.

INVERNESS, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says a man is facing several charges after they say he shot and killed someone while attempting to break into a house.

According to the sheriff's office, at around 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, deputies responded to a shooting at a home near East Dawson Drive in Inverness.

When authorities arrived, they say someone was discovered in the driveway with a gunshot wound. They would be airlifted to a Marion County hospital where law enforcement says they were pronounced dead.

Witnesses told deputies that a man had tried breaking into the home right when the shooting happened and left the area. The sheriff's office says they were able to determine that the shooter was 29-year-old Daniel Redman.

Deputies began searching for Redman with K-9 units and eventually tracked him down at a motor home less than a mile away. According to the sheriff's office, Redman had a hostage who was visibly injured.

Redman would eventually let the hostage go but refused to show his hands to deputies. According to the sheriff's office, deputies eventually shot Redman when he reached behind his back towards his waistband.

"In what has proven to be a terrifying night for our community, the immediate actions of our deputies saved other victims from further terror caused by this convicted felon," stated Sheriff Prendergast. "Thanks to our deputies' quick thinking and superior performance, they were able to protect our community from further harm."

The sheriff's office says Redman faces multiple charges. His condition was not released.