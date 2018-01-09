FLORAL CITY, Fla.—A deputy-involved shooting left one person dead in Citrus County Friday night.

Citrus County deputies say they responded to reports of a suicidal man in Floral City. They weren't able to find the man at his home, so they started looking for him outside.

While searching outside, they say they saw him in the woods across the street holding a firearm. The deputies told him to lower and drop the gun multiple time, but say he didn't.

After refusing their commands, the deputies shot the armed man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

As with any deputy-involved shooting, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was on scene and investigated this case.

Following agency policy, deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the preliminary FDLE investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP