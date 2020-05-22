Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Citrus County

Deputies were responding to a call for a person breaking car windows.

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is being brought in to investigate a deputy-involved shooting in Citrus County.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call at a home on Filmore St. in Beverly Hills around 2 p.m. Friday in response to a person seen breaking car windows.

Once on scene, the person "displayed deadly force' and as a result the responding deputy fired his weapon, according to a release.

"This was a very dangerous situation that risked the lives of dozens of innocent people and consumed our full-attention in order to protect our citizens," Sheriff Nike Prendergast said. "We are very thankful that no one from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office was injured and that they will all go home to their families tonight."

The sheriff's office said the person is in custody and receiving medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-726-1121 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.