'Atrocious conditions': 10 animals removed from Citrus County home

Deputies walked inside the home and saw fecal-filled dog cages and urine-soaked carpets.

LECANTO, Fla. — A woman in Lecanto is facing multiple charges of animal cruelty and neglect after Citrus County deputies found dogs and cats being kept in an "inhumane manner."

Deputies and animal control officers on Feb. 15 responded to a home off South Otis Avenue after receiving a call about a person breeding and selling animals that were living in deplorable conditions.

Once authorities arrived, they found eight dogs and two cats being "deprived" of necessities and living in "atrocious conditions," the sheriff's office said in a news release. They also noted that a strong odor of urine could be smelled from outside of the home.

Deputies walked inside the home and saw fecal-filled dog cages and urine-soaked carpets, authorities say.

"Deputies also noticed empty bowls inside the cages depriving the dogs of both food and water," the sheriff's office said. "It was determined the best course of action would be to remove all 10 animals from the defendant's care."

Once the dogs were brought outside, the sheriff's office said you could clearly see the lack of care.

"All the dogs had dried feces on their coats and feet creating matted fur, and they appeared to be suffering from malnutrition," the news release reads.

Debora Lavoie, 69, was charged with eight counts of animal cruelty and neglect. She was issued a mandatory court date as well.