x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Citrus County

Ex-girlfriend arrested in connection to Ocala murder of off-duty detention deputy

Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera was booked into the the Citrus County Detention Facility pending charges for second-degree murder.
Credit: Citrus County Sheriff's Office
22-year-old Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera charged with second-degree murder

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday evening in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend on Aug. 19, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

According to authorities, Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera was jailed on pending charges of second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer. 

At around 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to what was thought to be a potential suicide at a home in the Pine Ridge neighborhood, according to a press release. They arrived and found Schweitzer suffering a gunshot wound and was not breathing, the sheriff's office says. He was later pronounced dead.

Detectives later discovered that Schweitzer, who is an off-duty detention deputy with the Marion County Sheriff's Office, was murdered, the press release says. Through evaluating forensic evidence, detectives were able to obtain a warrant for the ex-girlfriend of Schweitzer and arrest Johnson-Cabrera. 

She remains in the county jail without bond. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Citrus County man accused of illegal animal breeding, animal cruelty

Before You Leave, Check This Out