Ex-girlfriend arrested in connection to Ocala murder of off-duty detention deputy

Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera was booked into the the Citrus County Detention Facility pending charges for second-degree murder.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday evening in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend on Aug. 19, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

According to authorities, Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera was jailed on pending charges of second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer.

At around 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to what was thought to be a potential suicide at a home in the Pine Ridge neighborhood, according to a press release. They arrived and found Schweitzer suffering a gunshot wound and was not breathing, the sheriff's office says. He was later pronounced dead.

Detectives later discovered that Schweitzer, who is an off-duty detention deputy with the Marion County Sheriff's Office, was murdered, the press release says. Through evaluating forensic evidence, detectives were able to obtain a warrant for the ex-girlfriend of Schweitzer and arrest Johnson-Cabrera.