Citrus County

Citrus County school board makes face masks optional

The school board voted unanimously to repeal the mandatory policy.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County's school board on Monday unanimously repealed the district's mandatory face mask policy, making face masks optional.

In a tweet, the school district said masks would be optional on the county's public campuses. It did not say when the rule change would go into effect.

RELATED: CDC drops mask requirement for outdoor areas of transit hubs, ferries

Citrus County now joins several other Tampa Bay schools which have made face masks optional on campuses.

Those school districts include Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Polk and Hernando counties.

RELATED: Pinellas and Polk school boards both unanimously vote to repeal mask mandates

