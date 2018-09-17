INVERNESS, Fla. -- A flyer claiming to pay out $100 for reporting a person living in the U.S. illegally that leads to their deportation is not real, authorities say.

An image of the handout was posted over the weekend by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. It says the flyer has been going around across parts of Florida and Texas.

The paper reads: "Report an undocumented alien (legally challenged resident) and if they are arrested and deported you will receive $100."

"Our local Crime Stoppers program and Homeland Security/ICE did not produce this flyer," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

The fake flyer features two logos, including the Department of Homeland Security and Crime Stoppers and the text "IWILDEPORTU."

