FEMA disaster recovery center opens in hard-hit Citrus County

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — FEMA’s first disaster recovery center in hard-hit Citrus County is now open.

The organized effort to provide relief from Hurricane Idalia comes nearly two weeks after the storm brought devastating storm surge to that part of our region.

“We never dealt with FEMA, so this is all new to us,” Leroy Cliff, one of the first in line applying for assistance, said.

Like so many people in Citrus County, Cliff is grateful that FEMA is on the ground here.

The county's first disaster recovery center is located in the West Citrus Community Center.

“We figure if we can get some money back, that's fine,” Cliff added.

“We were a little worried since so much time has passed,” Charlene Vairy, who also applying for assistance, said. “But we are really grateful that they are going to be able to help a lot of our neighbors who don't have insurance, and our insurance is very limited.”

FEMA workers say they’re here to help storm victims apply for assistance or check the status of an existing application. They can help find housing and rental information and also refer people to other agencies offering additional assistance.

“We'd love to see you. talk to you, povide any assistance we can,” FEMA’s Susan Miles, who is managing the center, said. “And even just answer general questions if we need to.”

Many agreed it can be a daunting process, so the ability to ask questions face-to-face is a big help.

“It's really important,” Pastor Al Hopkins with Redemption Center Church said. “Because sometimes navigating the application is kind of difficult. So, them being here and helping us basically learn how to help move the application along is pretty good.”

The Small Business Administration is also on hand helping people secure low-interest loans.

Local agencies are providing assistance and even counseling for those feeling overwhelmed.

“You are sort of panic mode running on adrenaline just kind of flying by the seat of your pants on what needs to be done next because everything is a priority,” Vairy said. “So, once all of that settles, and then you look at what you're left with and what it's going to take to rebuild, it's heavy. It's really heavy.”

The location of Citrus County's FEMA disaster recovery center is 8940 West Veterans Drive which is essentially between Homosassa and Crystal River along Highway 98.

The center is open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day between now and Sept. 24, and longer, if needed.