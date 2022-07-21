The trooper has been placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave, which is protocol.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot a suspect Thursday in Citrus County, according to the agency.

Investigators did not immediately reveal any details about what led up to the shooting or who the apparent suspect was. However, FHP confirmed the individual's injuries were not deadly.

The trooper was not hurt and was placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting independently.

"As the investigation is still active, no additional information will be released at this time," FHP wrote in an email.