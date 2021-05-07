FHP searches for tow truck driver who 'likely' witnessed a deadly crash

The driver is asked to contact FHP at 813-558-1800 and request to speak to Corporal Stavro.

Nearly two weeks after a deadly crash on CR-488 in Citrus County, Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a truck driver who "likely" witnessed the accident.

On April 25, troopers say a driver going eastbound hit a person laying in the roadway before continuing on. The person who was struck died at the scene, according to a press release.

But now, troopers believe the tow truck driver can help them in their investigation.

