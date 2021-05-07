FHP searches for tow truck driver who 'likely' witnessed a deadly crash

Nearly two weeks after a deadly crash on CR-488 in Citrus County, Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a truck driver who "likely" witnessed the accident.
On April 25, troopers say a driver going eastbound hit a person laying in the roadway before continuing on. The person who was struck died at the scene, according to a press release.
But now, troopers believe the tow truck driver can help them in their investigation.
If you are the driver or know the driver, you are asked to contact FHP at 813-558-1800 and request to speak to Corporal Stavro.
