CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A driver who was trying to pass another car in a no-passing zone left three passengers dead on Christmas Eve, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

A Toyota SUV was heading northbound on CR-581 south of East Amy Lane when investigators say the driver attempted to pass another car in the southbound lane. According to law enforcement, the SUV entered the path of a KIA Sedan, crashing into the Sedan head-on.

The SUV caught fire, and the Sedan rotated along the shoulder of the roadway. The driver and two passengers in the Sedan died at the scene of the crash.

They are identified as three women, ages 62, 85 and 86.

The driver of the SUV, a 53-year-old man, was left with serious injuries, FHP said.

