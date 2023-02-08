Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2-year-old from Crystal River

Authorities say Elias Brucker may be in the company of 41-year-old Andrea Sizemore.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy from Crystal River.

Authorities say Elias Brucker was last seen near North Sunshine Path and Gulf to Lake Highway. He was last wearing a diaper and green and beige velcro sandals.

Elias is described as being 2-foot-5 and about 30 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

The child may be in the company of 41-year-old Andrea Sizemore, according to FDLE.