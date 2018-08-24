INVERNESS, Fla. — Puff, puff … probation and serving some time?

A former Pleasant Grove Elementary School was sentenced to 91 days in jail and to three years of drug-offender probation Thursday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Hellenberg, 56, was arrested at the school back in January on two counts of selling marijuana and two counts of possessing marijuana with intent to sell — all third-degree felonies, said a post to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The arrest came after detectives searched her home in January 2017 and found 2.5 pounds of marijuana, said investigators.

Detectives said Hellenberg's son, Brendan Brown, was inside the home at the time and was charged with possessing marijuana with intent to sell and possessing drug paraphernalia.

In addition to her sentence, Thursday’s conviction also cost Hellenberg her teaching certificate.

