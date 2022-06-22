Thieves drive off with 540 gallons of fuel from 7-Eleven

Two trucks were involved in the alleged theft on June 15 at the Inverness gas station, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

INVERNESS, Fla. — It wasn't a typo: 540 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen last week from a 7-Eleven — and the search is on for the thieves, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Two trucks were seen on camera rolling up around 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the gas station on U.S. Highway 41, the agency said in a news release. Somehow, the suspects collected the fuel without paying.

Deputies are looking for two trucks, including a white — and possibly newer — Chevy Silverado. Another is believed to be a gold Ford pick-up, possibly an early 2000s model with an extended cab.

Both left the gas station in an unknown direction, the sheriff's office said.

With diesel fuel averaging about $5.72 a gallon last week, according to AAA, it's estimated the total value of the stolen fuel is a little over $3,000.