Have you seen George? Citrus deputies looking for missing 64-year-old man

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 64-year-old man last seen walking on foot in Crystal River, according to a news release.

Authorities said George Stephenson was seen around 10 p.m. leaving his home near NE 2nd Street and Three Sisters Trail.

Stephenson is described to be 5 foot, 6 inches with gray hair and blue hair. He may have had on a pair of black shoes with a gray stripe, deputies said.