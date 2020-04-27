CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A landowner checking over his property Sunday found what appeared to be skeletal human remains.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said the discovery was made in a wooded area near West Riverbend Road.

It's not yet known how the human remains ended up there or how the person died. Investigators do not yet have an idea of the person's identity, either.

There is no known threat to public safety, deputies said.

Anyone who might have any information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-726-1121 or call Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

