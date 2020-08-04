CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near W Dunnellon Road between North US 19 and North Citrus Avenue in Crystal River.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office was notified of the discovery on Saturday, April 4. Detectives with the CCSO's Major Crimes Unit and Forensics Unit, along with Medical Examiner's Office, responded and secured the scene.

If you have any information for authorities, call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-726-1121, or contact the Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS to remain anonymous.

There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence in this area. However, authorities say you're not in danger if you live around there.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter





