Critically injured Citrus County deputy celebrates birthday as he continues to recover

Deputy Andy Lahera was injured back in May while directing traffic following a graduation ceremony at Lecanto High School.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A critically injured Citrus County deputy is celebrating his birthday while still recovering after being hit by a driver as he was directing traffic following a graduation ceremony back in late May.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office asked the public to join them in wishing Andy Lahera a happy birthday as he recovers.

"Deputy Andy Lahera remains in critical, but stable condition at this time, but is surrounded by friends, family, and an amazing care team," the sheriff's office wrote.

The sheriff's office says the public can send cards via mail or drop it off at their office at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Inverness, FL 34450. They ask to bring only bring cards – no flowers or monetary donations.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANDY! Citrus, please join us in wishing Deputy Andy Lahera a HAPPY BIRTHDAY today. Deputy Lahera... Posted by Citrus County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, June 25, 2023

The Florida Deputy Sheriff's Association launched a GoFundMe page for the Lahera family and kicked it off with a $1,000 donation. More than $28,000 has already been raised with a total goal of $30,000.

Anyone interested in donating to the Lahera family can click here.

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. on May 23 at the intersection of South Lecanto Highway and Saunders Way in Lecanto near the high school. Lahera was directing traffic at the time when a driver hit him.

He immediately received life-saving measures before being rushed to the hospital via a helicopter. The sheriff's office said he suffered multiple broken bones, fractures, abrasions and internal injuries as a result of the crash.

Lahera has been working with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office for 14 years and has been a school resource deputy since 2018 with his current assignment at Lecanto Middle School.