Florida dad charged with aggravated manslaughter in death of infant

The Citrus County sheriff says detectives "never gave up and continued to seek the truth in this case."

INVERNESS, Fla. — A Florida father has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and child neglect in the death of his 3-month-old infant, who passed away on Jan. 7.

Andrew Lynn Martin's arrest comes months after the Citrus County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical emergency in Inverness, where deputies say they found the 24-year-old dad attempting to perform CPR on the baby. The child was pronounced dead at Citrus Memorial Hospital.

In the months since, detectives conducted multiple interviews. They worked with the medical examiner's office, child protection officials and combed through medical records.

"The Medical Examiner found injuries to the victim in various healing stages and determined that recent multiple blunt force injuries caused his death," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release announcing the arrest. "The Child Protection Team examined the victim after his death, who confirmed that he had suffered numerous abusive injuries."

The most recent interview with Martin was conducted on Oct. 20.

"During this final interview on October 20, Martin made statements that detailed several instances where his actions would have resulted in the victim's injuries," the sheriff's office wrote. "Martin confirmed he had been in sole care and custody of the victim in the hours leading up to his death."

Based on all the information gathered, authorities arrested Martin and took him to the Citrus County Detention Facility. He is being held without bond.

"It is heartbreaking that this three-month-old's life was so short and filled

with such violence and abuse," Sheriff Mike Prendergast wrote in a statement. "Our detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division never gave up and continued to seek the truth in this case. They were able to find justice for the innocent victim."

Child abuse can be reported by calling the Florida Department of Children and Families at 1-800-962-2873.

