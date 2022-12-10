Have you seen Karen? Citrus County deputies issue Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old woman

Benevente left her home on North Buckland Drive in a 2020 gold Honda sedan with the Florida tag 66BKDC, authorities say.

CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. — Have you seen Karen Benevente?

Citrus County deputies have issued a Silver Alert for the missing 80-year-old woman last seen at about 2 p.m. Friday in the Citrus Springs area.

Her car was last spotted heading eastbound on Newberry Road and I-75 in Gainesville, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The 80-year-old is described as 5 feet tall with blue eyes and blonde hair, law enforcement says. She also has her top dentures but not her bottom dentures.