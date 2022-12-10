Have you seen Karen? Citrus County deputies issue Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old woman

CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. — Have you seen Karen Benevente?
Citrus County deputies have issued a Silver Alert for the missing 80-year-old woman last seen at about 2 p.m. Friday in the Citrus Springs area.
Benevente left her home on North Buckland Drive in a 2020 gold Honda sedan with the Florida tag 66BKDC, authorities say.
Her car was last spotted heading eastbound on Newberry Road and I-75 in Gainesville, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The 80-year-old is described as 5 feet tall with blue eyes and blonde hair, law enforcement says. She also has her top dentures but not her bottom dentures.
Anyone with information on Benevente's whereabouts is asked to contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-249-2790 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.