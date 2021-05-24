High school math teacher accused of inappropriate contact with female students

Adam Joerres was arrested Monday morning in Citrus County, according to the school district.

LECANTO, Fla. — A teacher has resigned and been arrested amid accusations of inappropriate contact with female students.

The Citrus County School District said 33-year-old Adam Joerres was arrested by detectives with the sheriff's office early Monday morning on his way to work.

Hired in December 2016, the district said Joerres had taught math at Lecanto High School and also coached the Lady Panthers flag football team.

Details about the allegations were not immediately clear, but school administrators said they immediately contacted law enforcement and the Department of Children and Families when they learned of the accusations.

"The Citrus County School District remains steadfast to provide a safe and secure environment for all students and staff," Superintendent Sam Himmel wrote in a statement. "When we become aware of individuals who may have subjected our students to inappropriate behavior, we act swiftly to protect the student body."

The sheriff's office's investigation remains open, and district leaders said they would continue to cooperate with detectives.