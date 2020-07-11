Florida Sheriff: Crystal River man sentenced to life in prison for molesting a child under 12

The sheriff called the man a predator who took advantage of the trust placed in him to care for and watch over the young child.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A Crystal River man will spend the rest of his life in prison for molesting a child in 2019, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Mark Daniel, 44, was arrested in 2019 for "lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12." In February of 2020 he was found guilty of the allegations against him.

On Wednesday, Daniel was sentenced to life in prison.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says the investigation started after a child told their parent Daniel made them touch him in a "sexual manner."

"Daniel is a predator who took advantage of the trust placed in him to care for and watch over this young victim. His actions have changed the victim's life forever," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

"The diligence shown every day by detectives assigned to the Special Victims Unit is a testament to our commitment to protect young and vulnerable victims. Nothing can undo what this victim has gone through; however, we are hopeful the victim and their family find peace in the fact that Daniel will never be able to prey on another child."

