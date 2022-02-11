Man arrested for killing brother during home invasion, sheriff's office says

According to law enforcement, the man has been recovering in the hospital under police custody after deputies shot him.

INVERNESS, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested for the murder of his brother during a home invasion.

According to law enforcement, 29-year-old Daniel Redman has been recovering in the hospital under police custody after deputies shot him following the incident.

At around 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, deputies say they responded to a shooting at a home near E. Dawson Drive in Inverness. When authorities arrived, they say someone was discovered in the driveway with a gunshot wound. They would be airlifted to a Marion County hospital, where law enforcement says they were pronounced dead.

Law enforcement has since revealed that the man Redman is accused of killing was his 19-year-old brother, Brenden Redman.

Witnesses told deputies that a man had tried breaking into the home right when the shooting happened and left the area. The sheriff's office says they were able to determine that the shooter was Redman.

Deputies began searching for Redman with K-9 units and eventually tracked him down at a motor home less than a mile away. According to the sheriff's office, Redman had a hostage who was visibly injured.

Redman would eventually let the hostage go but refused to show his hands to deputies. According to the sheriff's office, deputies eventually shot Redman when he reached behind his back towards his waistband.

Now, formally under arrest, the sheriff's office says Redman faces charges of burglary and premeditated murder.