Sheriff: Man arrested for molesting juvenile is 'textbook example of a predator'

The sheriff's office says the juvenile was coerced and threatened into sending the man explicit photos.

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — A man from Homosassa has been arrested for sexually assaulting a juvenile, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, they got a report a juvenile had been sexually assaulted. The juvenile told them they had "inappropriate contact" with Willian Hale Jr. on multiple occasions.

The sheriff's office says the juvenile told detectives over the last few months they had been threatened and coerced to send Hale explicit photos and in return Hale gave them prescription medication, money, nicotine products and a cell phone.

The juvenile told detectives Hale had "initiated inappropriate sexual contact" several times over the past few years, the agency reported.

Deputies say they interviewed Hale on Feb. 18 and were able to corroborate the juvenile's allegations.

The agency says Hale was arrested and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of sixteen and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He is held without bond, according to the sheriff's office.

"Hale is the textbook example of a predator whom parents fear the most. He

manipulated this young victim and exploited their innocence for several years

for his own gratification," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.