Person who barricaded self inside car after leading Citrus deputies on chase now in custody

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A person is in custody after they reportedly led deputies in Citrus County on a car chase Tuesday evening and then barricaded themself inside their car.

The person barricaded at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Yontz Road and was armed, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The pursuit began in Citrus County and then made its way into Hernando County, deputies said. Eventually, the person was taken into custody.