FHP: Man, child dead after car overturns on SR-44

The driver reportedly lost control of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler while trying to change lanes and drove off the road.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A car crash on State Road 44 Saturday night left a 46-year-old man and 12-year-old child dead, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Troopers say an SUV was traveling westbound on the road, just east of South Marlene Point.

The driver reportedly lost control of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler while trying to change lanes and drove off the road.

The Jeep entered the north shoulder of SR-44 where it hit a traffic sign, FHP explains. After overturning "multiple times," the SUV came to a final rest.