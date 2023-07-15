FHP: Man dead after his jeep collided into a concrete wall and caught fire following high-speed chase

The man died after his jeep collided with a concrete subdivision title wall and caught fire at Crystal Oaks Drive.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A 41-year-old man is dead after a high-speed chase early Saturday morning in Citrus County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 1:35 a.m., a man driving a Jeep Cherokee west on State 44, east of Colonade Street fled an attempted traffic stop, FHP said. Deputies were able to successfully put out stop sticks east of CR 491, but the driver kept going, authorities said.

The driver continued until crossing the median and colliding with a light post, FHP said.

The Jeep Cherokee eventually stopped after colliding with a concrete subdivision title wall and catching fire at Crystal Oaks Drive.