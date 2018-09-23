CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. -- The Citrus County Sheriff's office said an armed man who refused to get out of his truck caused a 7-hour standoff early Sunday.

Deputies say the 41-year-old man became agitated when security guards inside LKQ asked the man why he was parked outside their gates.

The man refused to put the gun down and exit the truck, deputies said, so the SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team were sent to the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol shut down westbound lanes of Country Road 486 at the intersection of County Road 491 and eastbound lanes of 486 at the Pine Ridge entrance.

Deputies say the SWAT team used tear gas to force the man from his truck around 7 a.m. The man darted out of the truck and ran from deputies, but he was tased and taken into custody.

The man is at a local hospital for a medical evaluation. All lanes of County Road 486 are now open.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP