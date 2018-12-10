CITRUS COUNTY, Fla.—It was all-hands-on-deck to rescue a stranded manatee mom and her calf on Thursday at the entrance of Three Sister Springs.

It seemed like the duo was stuck in place after the water from storm surge was receding too fast for them to keep up, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Sheriff Prendergast and Deputy Roush were in the area and immediately responded to the scene to help Florida Fish and Wildlife officials with the rescue.

The sheriff’s office said it was happy to report the little manatee family is safe.

