BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A search is ongoing for a missing 94-year-old woman whose car recently was located.

Mary Huntington Gates last was seen by a neighbor around 3 p.m. Thursday around her mailbox at home, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. Saturday morning, deputies say they found Gates' car but not her -- she might have gone down a walking trail at County Road 581 and Haven Street in Inverness.

Gates is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, the sheriff's office says. It's not known what she last was wearing.

Anyone with information about Gates' whereabouts is asked to call deputies at 352-726-1121 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

