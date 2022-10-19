Sheriff: 2 men arrested for string of church burglaries in Citrus County

Deputies say Steven Rodrick and Henry Hudson admitted to theft and informed officials of where the stolen property was located.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested in Citrus County on Friday in connection to a string of burglaries that happened at local churches and storage facilities throughout the county, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies say 68-year-old Steven Rodrick and Henry Hudson, 54, of Homosassa admitted to theft and informed officials of where the stolen property was located.

Detectives were able to identify Rodrick and Hudson through surveillance video, according to the news release.

The men reportedly took various items like lawnmowers and air compressors from Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Hernando; the equipment had a total value of about $13,000.

During the investigation, detectives say they also found an additional property that had been reported as stolen back in June of this year from the Gulf to Lake Church in Crystal River.

Rodrick was charged with two counts of burglary to a structure and three counts of grand theft. Hudson was charged with one count of burglary to a structure, two counts of grand theft, as well as a violation of probation.

"A burglary can happen to anyone at any time," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement. "I am proud of our detectives and analysts who nimbly worked together to solve and put a stop to these crimes."

The sheriff's office says if you are the victim of burglary or theft, security systems and cameras increase the likelihood of developing leads to solving the case.