CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said a missing 12-year-old girl was found safe Tuesday morning.

Najin Leutsch went missing Monday night near her home on Obsidian Circle, which is near a wooded area off N Suncoast Boulevard. She was wearing a blue shirt, black tights and a polka dot shirt. She has shoulder-length black hair.

The sheriff's office said she was last seen at her home around 8 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.