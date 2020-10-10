Have you seen Damon? Citrus County deputies search for missing 12-year-old runaway

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — Citrus County deputies need your help finding a missing 12-year-old they say ran away from home Friday afternoon.
Damon Keegan was last seen leaving his home around 4 p.m. Friday and was traveling on Beverly Hills Boulevard. Deputies say they don't know where he is headed.
Damon is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has short dirty blonde hair, blue eyes and black framed glasses.
He was last seen wearing a black gym shorts, orange Reebok shoes, a black backpack and no shirt.
If you have any information on where Damon might be, call CCSO's non-emergency line at 352-726-1121.
