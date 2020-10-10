Have you seen Damon? Citrus County deputies search for missing 12-year-old runaway

Deputies say he left his home Friday afternoon and hasn't been seen since.

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — Citrus County deputies need your help finding a missing 12-year-old they say ran away from home Friday afternoon.

Damon Keegan was last seen leaving his home around 4 p.m. Friday and was traveling on Beverly Hills Boulevard. Deputies say they don't know where he is headed.

Damon is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has short dirty blonde hair, blue eyes and black framed glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black gym shorts, orange Reebok shoes, a black backpack and no shirt.

If you have any information on where Damon might be, call CCSO's non-emergency line at 352-726-1121.

MISSING JUVENILE RUNAWAY (PLEASE SHARE) - The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 12-year-old Damon James... Posted by Citrus County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 9, 2020

What other people are reading right now: