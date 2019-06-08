Update: The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says Chul Ra has been found.

The previous story is below.

---

HERNANDO, Fla. -- Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man believed to have a mental condition.

Chul Ra, 78, last was seen at his home in the area of N. Terra Vista Boulevard and W. Doerr Path in Hernando, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Ra has a diminished memory.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark gray pants, black vest and sneakers.

Anyone with information about Ra's whereabouts is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-726-1121.

