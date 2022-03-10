Deputies searching for missing elderly Citrus County man

Anyone with information on Clarke's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 352-249-2790.

INVERNESS, Fla. — Have you seen Michael? Deputies are searching for the missing Citrus County man.

According to the sheriff's office, 82-year-old Michael Clarke was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at his home in Inverness.

Clarke was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with brown and grey shorts. Authorities say he was traveling in his 2016 white Nissan Frontier pickup truck with the Florida license plate YP69C.

The sheriff's office says his car was last spotted at around 6 a.m. on Thursday in Manatee County.