Citrus County

Have you seen James? Deputies searching for missing Homosassa man

82-year-old James Taylor is described as being 5-foot-7 with gray hair and brown eyes.
Credit: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating a missing 82-year-old man. 

Deputies say James Taylor was last seen walking around 7 p.m. on June 8 in the area of Homosassa. He is described as being 5-foot-7 with gray hair and brown eyes.

Taylor was last seen wearing blue jeans, no shirt and slippers, according to the sheriff's office. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790.

