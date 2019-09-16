CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A beloved Citrus County paddleboarder was found dead Monday morning, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Joshua Hensley, 43, known as "Captain Jack," went missing Saturday night after launching his paddleboard from Hunter Springs Park. The sheriff's office said Hensley was reportedly taking his paddleboard to Shell Island to watch the sunset.

His paddleboard was found Monday morning in King's Bay near Pete's Pier. That afternoon, the sheriff's office and U.S. Coast Guard crews found his body in King's Bay.

The sheriff's office said it's investigating what happened.

"We offer our deepest condolences to Joshua's family and friends in this difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a release. "'Captain Jack' was a beloved figure in the community and will be missed."

Hensley owned Big Foot Paddle Boards and was known for dressing up as Captain Jack Sparrow to go paddleboarding.

