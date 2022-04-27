Have you seen Destinee? Authorities searching for teen last seen in Spring Hill

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office believe she is headed to the Lake Charles, Florida, area.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office needs help searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on April 1.

Destinee Garcia was in Spring Hill, Florida, before she disappeared. The sheriff's office believes she could be headed to Lake Charles, Florida.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing light-colored jeans with rips, a black shirt, a black bonnet with a braided hairstyle and Champion tennis shoes. She is 5-feet, 5-inches, and weighs 170 pounds.

Her family is concerned about her well-being, authorities say.