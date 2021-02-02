Silver Alert issued for missing Citrus County woman

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing 77-year-old woman.
Investigators said Jane Lois Vicari was last seen leaving a family member's home in the Brentwood area. Deputies said she has dementia.
She is five feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt that says "ARMY" in gold letters, black legging style pants with white stitching on the outsides of the legs, and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office's non-emergency line at (352)249-2790.