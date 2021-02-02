Silver Alert issued for missing Citrus County woman

Have you seen Jane?

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing 77-year-old woman.

Investigators said Jane Lois Vicari was last seen leaving a family member's home in the Brentwood area. Deputies said she has dementia.

She is five feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt that says "ARMY" in gold letters, black legging style pants with white stitching on the outsides of the legs, and white tennis shoes.