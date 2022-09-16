'No swim' advisory issued for Fort Island Beach

Water samples are being analyzed for the bacteria enterococci, which can indicate the presence of fecal contamination.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials are warning Citrus County beachgoers to stay out of the water at Fort Island Beach.

The Florida Department of Health issued a 'no swim' advisory for the beach as water samples are being analyzed for the bacteria enterococci.

Enterococci live in the intestinal tract of humans and animals, so the presence of the bacteria indicates possible fecal contamination, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Health officials say this contamination can come from stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage.

Presence of the enterococci bacteria indicates an increased risk of human disease, infections or rashes. Swimming is not recommended.

You can monitor bacteria levels at beaches around the state through the Department of Health's Beach Water Quality site.