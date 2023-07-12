No swim advisory issued for Fort Island Beach in Citrus County

Health officials say they have been testing and monitoring saltwater beach water in the area once a week.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County health officials have issued a no swim advisory for waters at Fort Island Beach after bacteria harmful to people was detected.

Anyone swimming or bathing publicly at the beach will face a potential health risk and is recommended not to be in the water, the Department of Health Citrus County said in a news release.

Each sample is reportedly being analyzed for enteric bacteria, which can inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals. DOH says this may lead to an increased risk of human diseases, infections or rashes.

"The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage," the news release mentions.