1 person hurt in Dollar General shooting in Crystal River, deputies say

Law enforcement says there is no threat to the public.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Authorities say one person is hurt after a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Dollar General in Crystal River.

The gunman is reportedly in custody.

Officials arrived at the store located along Gulf to Lake Highway and North Dunkenfield Avenue after receiving a report about an armed person and apparent gunfire, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies said in an updated post a person suffered multiple gunshot wounded and was transported to a medical center. The gunman is also in custody.