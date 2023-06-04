1 person hurt in Dollar General shooting in Crystal River, deputies say

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Authorities say one person is hurt after a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Dollar General in Crystal River.
The gunman is reportedly in custody.
Officials arrived at the store located along Gulf to Lake Highway and North Dunkenfield Avenue after receiving a report about an armed person and apparent gunfire, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
Deputies said in an updated post a person suffered multiple gunshot wounded and was transported to a medical center. The gunman is also in custody.
Law enforcement says there is no threat to the public but people are still asked to avoid the area while the investigation remains ongoing.