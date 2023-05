Authorities say the units are still at the scene gathering more information.

HERNANDO, Fla. — A private plane crashed into some trees Sunday evening in Hernando, authorities say.

The plane went down near North Fairwind Loop, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay.

Two people were transported to the hospital and deputies have not yet revealed their condition.

The sheriff's office has also not said what caused the plane crash but they still have units on the scene of the incident to gather more information.