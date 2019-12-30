Editor's note: The feral cat in the picture above is not the one that triggered the rabies alert.

A feral cat tested positive for rabies after biting someone in Citrus County, sparking a health alert.

The person is undergoing post-exposure treatment, and the Florida Department of Health has issued a rabies alert for the Heatherwood area of Inverness.

People living in that area or visiting the county are being asked to be aware. The alert will be active for 60 days.

To be precise, the rabies alert was issued for the intersection of E. Heatherwood Street and S. Hammock Avenue and includes the following boundaries in Citrus County:

North boundary: Northern part of S. Vision Circle and Trail 18

East boundary: Lighthorse Circle

South boundary: E. Needham Court

West boundary: S. Brittany Path

However, to be clear, you should still be aware of rabies -- even if you're not living in that exact area.

Domestic animals that haven't been vaccinated are at risk of contracting the disease. And, experts warn people to steer clear of any contact with wildlife -- especially raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, coyotes and bobcats.

Rabies affects the nervous system and can be deadly for humans and other warm-blooded animals. The only treatment for human exposure is rabies-specific immune globulin and immunization. If treatment is started quickly after exposure, people can be protected from the disease.

The health department recommends the following precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pets or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animals immediately and contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Unit at 352-726-1121.

Support animal control efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injuries to the DOH-Citrus at 352-527-0068, press 1 and then ext. 232.

Click here for more information.

