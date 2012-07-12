Scalloper hit by boat in Citrus County; FWC searching for driver

On Friday, a person snorkeling and searching for scallops was hit by a water vessel. The driver reportedly left the scene after the incident.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are asking for the community's help in identifying the driver of a boat that struck a person scalloping in Citrus County.

The incident happened at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, in the Homosassa area. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating as the search for the driver continues.

According to FWC, the boat's propeller struck a man as he was diving for scallops at the scallop grounds northwest of St. Martins River in the Crystal River and Homosassa area. The vessel reportedly left the scene.

The person hit while scalloping was transported to a nearby hospital.

The boat was described by witnesses as a Robalo or Sea Fox with a top. The body of the vessel is white, beige or blue.

FWC said the vessel operator has not been identified, investigators are currently looking into tips submitted by the public. The driver is described as a middle-aged white man with a large build, seen wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with a home security camera that faces the Crystal River or Withlacoochee River is being asked to check their footage for a boat matching the description given between 1:30 p.m. and sunset on July 6.

People with information are asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or text 847411 (Tip411) with keyword "FWC" and information about the operator. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.

In Citrus County, the season began on July 1 and lasts through Sept. 24.

When scalloping or participating in any kind of snorkeling in open water, divers should stay within 300 feet of a properly displayed "divers down" flag. Boat operators traveling within 300 feet of a divers-down flag must slow to idle speed.

For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Boating, click "Boating Regulations" and select "Divers-down Warning Devices."