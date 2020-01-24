HOMOSASSA, Fla. — A school bus carrying 22 students and eight adults crashed on the way back from a field trip.

The Citrus County School District said the bus was a Homosassa Elementary school bus. There were no injuries on board, according to the district.

The bus was not directly involved but was clipped when a motorcycle and a car crashed near it. The school district said law enforcement is still looking for one of the drivers involved in the crash.

All families of students on board are being notified and picking up their children at the accident site, according to the school board.

